New York City Welcome Atlanta to the Bronx and Look on to Dallas

Atlanta has been the hot new team this season with an excited fan base and construction already underway for a new stadium. They started the season on fire but found out how hard it is to win on the road in Major League Soccer this past weekend in the Bronx.

New York City asked all the right questions in the first half even though both teams had basically equal possession for the game. In the seventeenth minute David Villa opened the scoring with a beautiful shot off the far post and into the goal. Carlos Carmona would answer right before half to level the score, but it was NYCFC who came out in the second half on fire again. NYCFC pounced as soon as the ball was kicked and immediately looked dangerous. How the ball did not find the back of the net in the flurry of shots and saves right after the second half began is a tribute to gutsy defending and blind luck. In the end it was Rodney Wallace and Maxi Moralez scoring in quick succession within a minute of each other to put the home team ahead for good.

It was a very fine performance from NYCFC and a good win over a very talented Atlanta side. If NYCFC keep playing like this then they have to be considered a favorite for MLS playoffs and possibly for the best team in the league. That title may be up for grabs this weekend when they travel south to face the undefeated FC Dallas.

It will be a game between two of the hottest teams in MLS right now and a statement game for either side.

NYCFC will be without the services of Yangel Hererra who left the team to play in the Under-20 World Cup. Andrea Pirlo should slot back in the line up after two weeks of rest, but Patrick Vieira has options should he decide that a younger more athletic number eight is best for the match up. Thomas McNamara and Miguel Camargo could slot into the role as well. NYCFC dominates possession when Pirlo is on the pitch but they lose a quickness and aggressiveness in the midfield. It will be an interesting choice for Vieira either way. In any case, with back to back wins against Columbus and Atlanta, NYCFC will come to Dallas full of confidence and ready to compete against the best in the West.

