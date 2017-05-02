Lineup Changes Loom as New York Travels to Kansas City: New York Red Bulls at Sporting Kansas City Preview

Mid-week games are arguably the most difficult in the MLS, testing the mettle and endurance coming off an exhausting weekend fixture.

Yet, these games serve as a test to see whether or not a team is championship material. Everyone breaks down sooner or later and it is the depth of your squad which will win you trophies in the long run.

The New York Red Bulls face arguably one the biggest tests of the season on Wednesday, May 3rd when they travel to take on Sporting Kansas City.

Coming off of a three game home sweep in which the Red Bulls claimed nine points, New York looks red hot. Despite this the team has had a notoriously difficult time finding the back of the net on the road, having been outscored 9-4. While New York is unstoppable at Red Bull Arena, their away record will not strike fear into the hearts of teams especially against a Kansas City team which is 3-0-1 at home. With United States international Matt Besler at the heart of the defense, partnering with Ikenna Ike Opara, SKC has conceded just three goals this season.

One of the most interesting facets of SKC’s defense this year has been the conversion of Graham Zusi from winger to right back. Mirroring the shift of Sal Zizzo to New York’s backline from his naturalized wide midfield position, Zusi has adapted to his new position well recording two assists. Ultimately it isn’t Zusi’s defending New York needs to worry about. Rather it is his attacking mindset and overlapping runs with Portuguese winger Gerso Fernandez which New York will have to contend with.

No one makes New York more nervous than Dom Dwyer. Don’t let his relative short stature fool you, he is a marksman who will leave defenses in the dust; a concept which New York is familiar with. Thus far, he’s managed three goals and will be looking to add to his tally come Wednesday.

New York will travel to Kansas in high spirits after their impressive home run, but mounting injuries and fatigue will prove to be a bit demoralizing. It is hardly surprising New York will dig deep into its depth on Wednesday. A positive Jesse Marsch articulated the sentiment that the game is “a good opportunity to learn more about our selves”. Simultaneously it is a good way for fans to learn more about players they have yet to see on the field.

Aurelien Collin, having missed the game against the Chicago Fire on Saturday with an abdominal strain, is not likely to feature Wednesday. Yet Marsch’s intentions for the squad’s depth test were not clear and could potentially open the door for Hassan Ndam to make his debut (likely in a substitute role). While it would be great to see him feature, SKC is a tough team to play and New York would benefit from having the experience of the ever-solid Damien Perrinelle at center back.

Left back Kemar Lawrence is away from the team for personal reasons, expected to return in time for the game. Given the fact he aggravated a knock he sustained last week on Saturday’s game, he may just sit this one out. Will Connor Lade shift to playing left back and open the door for Sal Zizzo’s return? Will Panamanian full back Amir Murillo debut or will Justin Bilyeu make another appearance? We will have to wait until game time to find out as the Red Bulls love to keep fans and opposing teams guessing.

Another pressing question is who will start up top. While Bradley Wright-Phillips recaptures his form, he may feature on Wednesday to help New York get a leg up against SKC. This means that forward depth may not be tested until the weekend’s game against the Philadelphia Union. Although it would not be surprising to see Gonzalo Veron or Fredrik Gulbrandsen feature in lieu of BWP. In fact, the latter is more likely.

The all-time record between both teams is split evenly with 20 wins a piece and 13 contests having ended without a victor. Kansas City fares better at home with the team having a 14-9-5 record against New York at Children’s Mercy Park.

The New York Red Bulls will be looking to capture their fourth consecutive win when they take on Sporting Kansas City away from home on Wednesday, May 3rd at 8:30 pm.