Sky Blue F.C. sets precedent with home opening win over F.C. Kansas City

PISCATAWAY— Wining at home was not something Sky Blue F.C. did much of last season, and it’s something head coach Christy Holly hopes to change this 2017 season.

It took nearly 80 minutes, but the home crowd was not left disappointed, as Sky Blue F.C. secured a 1-0 win over F.C. Kansas City on Sunday night at Yurcak field.

Not only was it the first home-opening win for Sky Blue F.C. since 2013, but it was also a much needed three points that vaulted the club from last in the National Women’s Soccer League table to sixth.

Sure, Holly was thrilled with the three points, but more importantly they got the win in front of the home crowd.

“It’s good for us because we want to do something for our fans,” Holly commented after the match. “I wasn’t happy with our home record last year. It was important that we laid out the standard today, we set the benchmark of something we think we can do this season.”

Midfielder Raquel Rodriguez provided the late heroics in the 82nd minute. Kelley O’Hara played a corner into the box which found the feet of Mandy Freeman.

Freeman sent it back across the middle as Rodriguez deflected the ball into the back of the net for the only goal of the game.

The defense was once again another positive for Sky Blue, even with Christie Pearce sidelined for concussion protocol. Erica Skrowski anchored the back-line along with Freeman, Kayla Mills, and Erin Simon.

Despite the win, there’s still room for improvement for Sky Blue moving forward.

Legitimate scoring chances were lacking, which is also a testament to Becky Sauerbrunn, and the rest of the F.C. Kansas City defense.

In the opening game of the season Sky Blue created several good scoring chances with impressive build up from the midfield to strikers.

That connection was lacking a bit in Boston and at times on Sunday night.

“We are still a young team, and it’s not where we want it to be yet,” Holly said. “I thought at times we did look dangerous, but the decisions in the final third in the first half could have been better.”

The final positive was the impact the substitutes had late in the game as Sky Blue was pressing for the go-ahead goal.

Leah Galton, Madison Tiernan, and McKenzie Meehan all provided a spark for Sky Blue in the second half.

Sky Blue will look to continue to climb the NWSL table this Saturday 7 p.m. at Washington.