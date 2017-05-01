A penalty kick makes the difference: Thorns defeat Red Stars 1-0

For the second time this season, it was a handball that decided the fate of the Thorns at Providence Park. Whilst the handball itself was relatively clear, the refereeing decisions have been more hotly contested than the match was.

Both teams arguably took the better half of a half to get into the game. Whilst Nadim had a chance less than a minute in, and Press passed on straight to Franch in the fourth minute; the game fluctuated between a fairly even back and forth; or Portland possession without much pressure for the first twenty minutes.

There was some small controversy in the 22nd minute when a good chance for Chicago went to waste as both Franch and Press went for the ball. Press was caught and narrowly missed the post with her head. Chicago’s coach, Rory Dames, took to Twitter after the game with video proof of what he considers to be a foul. Whilst his point is clear, the video shows Franch going for the ball in a reasonable manner before Press decides to jump, presumably in an attempt to clear the goalkeeper. The argument is that Franch is acting as the last defender outside her restrictions as a goalkeeper. That she was aiming for Press, not the ball, in a manner which aimed to stop the player, not the ball, and denied a clear goal scoring opportunity can also be made and is likely the what Dames was going for. The rule book and the referee almost always favor the goalkeeper in cases like this, regardless of league or level.

The 27th minute would end up being the defining moment of the game; coming off a set piece, Christen Press’ hand caught the ball hit towards goal by Sonnett. As her hand was out and up, a handball was called, and Nadim slotted home the penalty; her second of the season. Whilst the handball was not deliberate, Press’ hand was away from her body, in an elevated position. It was a fairly clear cut decision.

Possession wise, the game evened out in the second half; Chicago managed to push forward a few times, forcing Franch into action, including a one handed punch that the defense cleared out of the box in the 59th minute The Thorns were without Horan, whose strengths help perfect the midfield trio with Henry and Long, and Heath, who is arguably the creative heart of the club. In the same minute, Sinclair managed a shot that went inches wide.

Chicago continued to push until the end, although their efforts only ended up on goal five times across the course of the match, one coming during injury time. The Thorns, for all their possession, nearly back passed themselves into silence, only managing three shots, including the penalty goal.

Thorns largely controlled softer measurable stats in the game; whilst it evened out slightly in the second half, the Thorns held 63% of the possession in the first half. They also managed to complete more passes. Allie Long completed not only the most passes, but the highest percentage. The only other player to come close was Press, who passed considerably less. Chicago had two more shots on goal, but also committed two more fouls, three coming from forward Christen Press, who also conceded the handball. The Red Stars had considerably more offside calls with their forwards pushing high in the hopes of breaking the Thorn’s back line in a similar manner to North Carolina last week.

Thorns starting XI: Cox, Menges, Sonnett, Boureille; Long, Horan(Johnson), Henry; Raso, Sinclair, (Weber)

Red Stars starting XI: Naeher; Gilliland(McCaffery), Naughton, Johnson (Comeau), Short; Colaprico, Di Bernardo, Ertz,,Huerta; Hoy(Mautz), Press