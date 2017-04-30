Press Pays Penalty in Red Stars Loss

BRIDGEVIEW, IL–Christen Press’s luckless streak continues. Last week, she missed a penalty. This week, she conceded the penalty that accounted for the game’s only score as Portland defeated the Red Stars, 1-0.



Press was guilty of a handball in the area in the 26th minute and Nadia Nadim convented the spot kick a minute later.

Press also had four shots on the day, but has yet to find the net this season as has anyone except for Julie Ertz. Ertz, herself, had a great chance in the 62nd minute that was stopped by Adrianna Franch. Franch would have five saves on the day.

The Red Stars return home next Saturday to take on the Houston Dash. Kickoff is at 3pm on Lifetime.

SCORING SUMMARY:

POR-Nadia Nadim (penalty kick) 27



BOOKING SUMMARY:

POR-Emily Sonnett (caution, reckless foul) 51

CHI-Julie Ertz (caution, tactical foul) 64

POR-Celeste Boureille (caution, tactical foul) 67

CHI-Christen Press (caution, tactical foul) 92+

PORTLAND THORNS FC (4-3-3): #24-Adrianna Franch; #30-Celeste Boureille, #16-Emily Sonnett, #4-Emily Menges, #27-Meghan Cox; #28-Amandine Henry, #10-Allie Long, #7-Lindesy Horan (#15-Kendall Johnson 91+); #9-Nadia Nadim (#26-Mallory Weber 75), #12-Christine Sinclair (C), #21-Hayley Raso

Subs used: #33-Britt Eckerstrom, #25-Meghan Klingenberg, #32-Meg Morris

CHICAGO RED STARS (4-4-2): #1-Alyssa Naeher; #3-Arin Gilliand (#9-Stephanie McCaffrey 74), #5-Katie Naughton, #16-Samantha Johnson (#7-Taylor Comeau 64), #6-Casey Short; #24-Danielle Colaprico, #10-Vanessa DiBernardo (C), #8-Julie Ertz, #11-Sofia Huerta; #2-Jen Hoy (#4-Alyssa Mautz 66), #23-Christen Press

Subs not used: #18-Michelle Dalton, #13-Morgan Proffitt, #14-Sarah Gorden, #30-Lauren Kaskie

TOTAL SHOTS: POR 9-14 CHI

SHOTS ON GOAL: POR 3-5 CHI



FOULS: POR 14-14 CHI

OFFSIDES: POR 1-6 CHI

CORNER KICKS: POR 7-4 CHI

SAVES: POR 5-2 CHI

Referee: Ramy Touchan

Referee’s Assistants: Chris Elliot, Eduardo Jeff

Fourth Official: Cephas Quartson

Attendance: 14,471

Woman of the Match: Adrianna Franch (POR)