Gallery: Sacramento Republic FC 0- Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2

Vancouver, BC- Saturday was a good day to be a Vancouver Whitecaps goalkeeper. While David Ousted was saving the senior sides bacon in MontrealSpencer Richey, his heir apparent, was making his own waves at Thunderbird Stadium. The 24 year old from Seattle, Washington made five critical saves to help the Caps pick up their first point at home on the season in a 0-0 draw with Sacramento Republic FC.

