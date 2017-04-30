Galaxy taking positives out of draw with Union

By Ivan Yeo

You can take a draw one of many ways.

You can take it was a win of sorts, taking some sort of satisfaction out of the team’s performance that might in any case result in three points if not for some unfortunate circumstances, or it could be the other way around, feeling that your squad didn’t play up to its potential and were fortunate to escape with a point.

For the Los Angeles Galaxy following its 0-0 draw with the Philadelphia Union at StubHub Center on Saturday night, it will definitely be the former. The Galaxy outshot the Union 13-8, out possessed them 63% to 37% and had the better scoring chances only to see some bad luck keep them from possibly getting three points on Saturday night.

“I think we controlled the game,” Giovani Dos Santos said. “We didn’t find the net, but I think we created chances and we controlled the game. We also didn’t concede a goal. We have to keep positive and keep working.”

Galaxy head coach Curt Onalfo made one big change on Saturday night, going with a five-man midfield in which Baggio Husidic was inserted alongside Joao Pedro on the Central Defensive side and Jermaine Jones was pushed further up field. The Galaxy’s best scoring chance came in the 21st minute when Emmanuel Boateng passed a ball back to Pedro, who shot a one-timer that first hit off the right post, then bounced off the left post before going out harmlessly back into play.

In the 32nd minute, Dos Santos played Boateng into the penalty area, Boateng shot for the far post, but Union keeper Andre Blake got his left hand on the ball and eventually corraled the ball. LA had another good look in the 55th minute, as Dos Santos sent a corner into the penalty area, Jermaine Jones charged in unmarked, but could not fully get in control of a header attempt, which easily sailed into the stands. Five minutes later, Dos Santos sent a free kick into the box, the ball deflected off a Union player, continued towards goal, but Romain Alessandrini could not get his foot on the ball for a potential point-blank shot.

“I just think you bury one of the chances and the game shifts, the momentum shifts,” Onalfo said. “It was disappointing not being able to reward the crowd for the energy and how much they were behind us and pushing for us. Because if one of those goes in, maybe a couple more go in.”

The Galaxy will next host the Chicago Fire on Saturday where it will get its first look at Bastian Schweinsteiger.