Breakers Romp in Win Over Seattle

Unlike their fellow top-flight footballers down in Foxboro, the Breakers were able to a protect a three-goal lead against a side from Seattle on Saturday to secure a 3-0 victory over Reign FC at Jordan Field in Allston, Mass.

Adriana Leon opened the account in the 11th minute before assisting on Rose Lavelle’s 15th minute strike as well as Natasha Dowie’s 52nd minute goal. On the other end of the pitch, Abby Smith collected a career-high six saves to register the clean sheet.

“We’re really pleased. We knew exactly what Seattle was going to do,” Boston head coach Matt Beard told the media after the match. “We knew that they’d look to press us high, so we wanted to bypass that press, and that’s why we went long, especially with Abby’s kicks.”

The hosts wasted little time putting their foes on notice when Tiffany Weimer found Dowie, who played it ahead to Leon inside of 11 minutes.

The wait for goal no. 2 wasn’t long. In the 15th minute, Leon picked out Lavelle, who slotted it through to notch the first goal of her pro career.

After the break, Boston widened the margin to three when Leon put a pass through to Dowie, who went alone on keeper Haley Kopmeyer before burying it.

Although Seattle made bids to break through on each side of the break, Smith was able to keep the guests off the board to ensure the three-goal lead would not go to waste.

“I thought it was a good performance, disciplined performance,” Beard said. “From start to finish, it was fantastic.”

Saturday’s win allowed the Breakers to improve their point total to six (2-1-0) while the Reign stayed on three points (1-1-0).

The Breakers resume play on Saturday, May 7 when they host the North Carolina Courage at Jordan Field. Kickoff is 6:00pm.