Matt Pentz column to debut on Tuesday

The debut article of our new columnist Matt Pentz will appear on Prost Amerika on Tuesday.

Matt comes to us from the Seattle Times after being named a Top-10 award winner for his beat reporting during the Sounders’ MLS Cup winning season by the Associated Press Sports Editors.

He previously covered Euro 2012 for the Kyiv Post in Ukraine. and his first column for the Guardian appeared last weekend.

He is based in Seattle and will be writing on all things soccer in Seattle and throughout Cascadia although when there’s a global story, he will be there to give his take on it.

Pentz, who built up a considerable personal following in Seattle at the Times said:

“I’m delighted to continue serving soccer fans throughout the Pacific Northwest. I’m also excited to join an organization that has provided a valuable independent voice in the American soccer landscape.”

He joins former England captain Terry Butcher, MLS Cup winning coach Gary Smith and veteran BBC World Service broadcaster Richard Fleming among others.