Radio Cascadia Ep. 100 – The Centennial

2 years, 9 months and 1 week after our first episode, Radio Cascadia hits triple digits. It’s a great time to do it as well, seeing as the 2017 MLS season kicks off this week!

We quickly set aside our centennial celebrations in favor of season previews for each Cascadian club. Predictions follow for Western Conference standings, Golden Boot contenders, and of course the Cascadia Cup.

Special attention is paid to Vancouver’s CCL Quarterfinal tie with NY Red Bulls, which brought us our first competitive game of the season. We have a whopping four matches to discuss in this busy week, and that’s before we even get to Keisuke Honda in Seattle or Brek Shea (pictured above) in Vancouver!

Soccer’s back in Cascadia and we’re buzzing about it. Come celebrate our special day with us and get ready for opening weekend at the same time!

PLAYLIST:

0:00:00 – PTFC: LA away, Lawrence Olum, MNUFC & the West’s best offense

0:32:50 – VWFC: Shea & Rosales join attack, CCL with NYRB & MLS opener

1:03:00 – SSFC: Wrap-up from Charleston, Houston preview & Honda!?

1:33:00 – Season predictions: standings, goals, surprises