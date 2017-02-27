Lunch with the Fire 2017 Edition

CHICAGO, IL–The Chicago Fire held its annual Season Kickoff Luncheon at the Hyatt Regency Downtown on Monday. Talking to Fire head coach Veljko Paunovic, last season there was ‘excitement’ after the preseason. This season, there is more ‘confidence’ coming out of the preseason, but said the most challenging week of the preseason is right now leading up to the regular season start this Saturday in Columbus.

“We believe that the preseason went very well,” said Paunovic. “We believe that the new players and players from last season matched very well so far. We worked on our fitness, our style, and we changed our system (to a 4-4-2). It took some time to adjust and to understand how that system works, but I believe by the end of the preseason, we were playing the way we want to play. We were playing just how we were practicing. I think that the team knows how to move on the field and knows what to expect. I’m very happy with the performance. I think it was very helpful to win games that we played to gain that extra confidence. The mood is great.



“The daily work was hard, but right now this week is the most important week of the preseason. How we work. What we do now. How we recover. The positives that we create around the players. This is the most challenging week in my opinion in the preseason and we have to do everything to create the best possible circumstances and environment for our players.



“I think we built the confidence in our team. The guys look pretty confident, but we want to stay on the ground. We want to build expectation and the season starts and moves forward. That’s why I’m only focusing on this week. A good start (in preseason) does not give you a great season, but it’s important. I think we have to do everything we can to prepare the team. There is a tough opponent we have to face on the road. Last season, our record on the road was not good. That’s where we have to change the mentality and this is the opportunity. The preseason went well, but this week is the most challenging week and we have to prepare for it.”



Again, there were a lot of new faces in the group including Dax McCarty. Talking to our own Rusty Silber, he says that the transition to Chicago has been relatively easy.



“The preseason went pretty well. Obviously, a quick turnaround from national team camp. Luckily, I was fortunate enough to talk to [Paunovic] and he gave my the weekend after a national team game to come here with my wife to give me the lay of the land. Been to Chicago plenty times, but not in depth. I found a place pretty quickly. After that, I flew down to Florida to meet the team for preseason. I know a couple of the guys from the past that are on the team now. It’s been a pretty easy transition. It’s just the same as any other preseason try to get ready for an important season for the Fire.”



However, asked about the value of being undefeated in preseason, he does not put as much stock in it compared to the regular season.



“I don’t want you to put too much stock in this, but I don’t think it’s that valuable at all. It’s nice to win games, but preseason, teams are tinkering, teams are playing different formations, players, and personnel. I think the general thesis of preseason should be to try to work on the things that you want to do in the season that are going to make you a successful. For each team, that’s different.



We definitely put value on the results that we got. You always want to win every time you step on to the field. But in terms of what it means for the regular season, it doesn’t mean much. We have a lot of confidence knowing we have a good team and we have good players. The results in preseason show that, but as far as how valuable it is, I don’t think it’s that valuable at all.”



Also, McCarty feels that the team is going to try to be mentally stronger and find multiple ways to win games instead of finding multiple ways to drop points like they did the last couple of seasons.



“What we can take (from last Saturday’s preseason match against Toronto), is that we’re a team that isn’t going to be good at just one thing. We want to be good multiple things such as the counter attack, better in possession, strong in the back, so I think we’re going to try to win games a multitude of different ways. We’re going to try to be a team that’s a little bit mentality stronger that it was the last couple of years.”



In other news, the Fire have formally signed draft picks Brandt Bronico and Matej Dekovic for this season and club options each of the next three seasons. Bronico was selected 47th overall in the third round Charlotte while Dekovic was selected 69th overall in the fourth round. Both players are from UNC-Charlotte.



“Brandt has demonstrated composure on the ball, good tactical awareness and the willingness to work tirelessly. His performances in training and games warranted this contract and suggest that he will compete for playing time this season,” said Fire general manager Nelson Rodríguez. “Matej’s versatility as a central and outside back is an asset. He is a good 1v1 defender who is also good in the aerial game.”



On the community front, the Chicago Fire Foundation’s P.L.A.Y.S. (Participate, Learn, Acheive, Youth Soccer) Youth Development Program will expand to 20 schools in honor of the club’s 20th season.



“In celebration of our 20th season, we are so grateful to Andrew Hauptman and Ellen Bronfman Hauptman and the Hauptman Family Foundation for making a special gift helping the expansion of PLAYS to 20 schools,” said Chicago Fire COO Atul Khosla. “It’s a great honor to have the opportunity to deepen the reach of the initiative to serve more of Chicago’s at-risk youth and we’re excited to see the future impact that the P.L.A.Y.S Program has in the community.”

“Since our inception in 1998, the Chicago Fire Foundation has been dedicated to making a positive impact on the lives of underserved youth in the Chicagoland area,” said Chicago Fire Foundation executive director Jessica Yavitz. “We’re proud of all that the Foundation has accomplished over the years and are excited to see it continue to serve as a philanthropic leader for our league and community.”

Students participating in the Spring program are provided up to five out of school time hours of practice each week, in addition to three game days. Students also receive the opportunity to attend a Fire home game. The 20 participating schools are:



Armour Elementary

Bradwell School of Excellence

Casals School of Excellence

Curtis School of Excellence

Deneen School of Excellence

Dewey Elementary

Fraizer Prepatory Academy

Frederick Funston Elementary School

Gresham School of Excellence

Herzl School of Excellence

Hurley Elementary

John Spry Community School

Marquette School of Excellence

McNair School of Excellence

Piccolo School of Excellence

Richard Edwards Elementary

Rosario Castellanos Elementary

Sherman School of Excellence

Tarkington School of Excellence

William H. Seward Communications Art Academy



Additional information on the P.L.A.Y.S. program can be found here.



Right now, the focus for the next five days is preparation for Columbus. That match is Saturday at 1pm on CSN Chicago. The most challenge part of the season is about to begin.