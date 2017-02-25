Bayern flame broil Hamburg SV

By Dan Gaichas

Bayern could hardly give Carlo Ancelotti a nicer present for his 1,000th match as a manger. A natural hat trick for Robert Lewandowski; a brace from Kingsley Coman; and goals by Arturo Vidal, David Alaba, and Arjen Robben led Bayern to an 8-0 demolition of relegation-threatened Hamburg SV. In the last seven home matches against Hamburg, Bayern have outscored their guests, 44-3. It is also Manuel Neuer’s 100th clean sheet in the Bundesliga, though he arguably did have to do much on Saturday. Bayern’s lead at the Bundesliga does remain at five points with RB Leipzig winning against FC Köln.

It all started on 17 minutes after Thomas Müller set up Arturo Vidal for a smashing shot from just inside the area to open the scoring. Seven minutes later, Müller was clipped in the area and Lewandowski opened his account on the afternoon from the spot. Lewandowski added a second three minutes before halftime and his hat trick was complete nine minutes into the second half after drilling a cheeky backheel from Arjen Robben.

Lewandowski turned provided for Thomas Müller who unselfishly set up David Alaba a couple minutes later to make it 5-0. Kingsley Coman came on as a sub and got his first of the season after getting on the end of a 50-yard pass from Mats Hummels. He got his second four minutes after that. Robben concluded the scoring with his patented left foot three minutes from time.

Hamburg were hit with the flu bug prior to the match, but that still wouldn’t explain yet another thrashing at the Allianz.

“It was a perfect day, a perfect match,” said Ancelotti. “We played well, with good attitude. I told my players before the match to turn in a good display on the occasion of my milestone. I didn’t expect it to work so well, we did a very good job. I’m very happy, and for the next match I wish for the same attitude and the same spirit.”

That next match is in the DFB Pokal quarterfinals against Schalke at home on Wednesday. Kickoff is at 1:45pm CT on ESPN3.