Whitecaps and Red Bulls Battle to a 1-1 tie in first leg

The Vancouver Whitecaps and the New Red Bulls met in their opening game of their CONCACAF semi-final series in New York last night as both clubs played their first real game of the season after the exhibition matches to prepare for the 2017 season as the finished in a 1-1 draw.

Alfonso Davies and Techera also were very good early getting scoring chances but stonewalled by the New York’s Luis Robles and the Red Bulls had chances of their own on Caps keeper David Ousted as both were kept busy to keep the game scoreless.

Both teams provided quality soccer for the fans in attendance at Red Bull Arena bringing them to their feet coming close by inches of scoring the games opening goal

The game ended in a draw with the Whitecaps drawing first blood on a goal by Kekutah Manneh taking a perfect cross from Techera in the 39th minute to give the Caps a 1-0 this came after Vancouver had several good chances testing the Red Bulls defense early in the game also playing a key role in the opening goal was defender Kendall Watson.

In the second half the teams continued to play exciting soccer at both ends of the pitch with New York and Vancouver getting quality scoring chances only to met by solid goalkeeping in the Ousted of the caps and Luis Robles of the Red Bulls.

Finally in the 61st minute New York evened the game at 1-1 on a goal by Bradley Knight-Phillips beating Ousted to even the game.

Both teams had chances to break the deadlock but were unable to find the back of the net. Although both sides are level in this two-legged series the Caps have the advantage with the away goal.

Match statistics courtesy of Whitecaps FC.