Whitecaps and Red Bulls Battle to a 1-1 tie in first leg

The Vancouver Whitecaps and the New Red Bulls met in their opening game of their CONCACAF semi-final series in New York last night as both clubs played their first real game of the season after the exhibition matches to prepare for the 2017 season as the finished in a 1-1 draw.
Alfonso Davies and Techera also were very good early getting scoring chances but stonewalled by the New York’s Luis Robles and the Red Bulls had chances of their own on Caps keeper David Ousted as both were kept busy to keep the game scoreless.
Both teams provided quality soccer for the fans in attendance at Red Bull Arena bringing them to their feet coming close by inches of scoring the games opening goal
The game ended in a draw with the Whitecaps drawing first blood on a goal by Kekutah Manneh taking a perfect cross from Techera in the 39th minute to give the Caps a 1-0 this came after Vancouver had several good chances testing the Red Bulls defense early in the game also playing a key role in the opening goal was defender Kendall Watson.
Both teams provided quality soccer for the fans in attendance at Red Bull Arena bringing them to their feet coming close by inches of scoring the games opening goal just missing by inches as the Vancouver took the lead to halftime.
In the second half the teams continued to play exciting soccer at both ends of the pitch with New York and Vancouver getting quality scoring chances only to met by solid goalkeeping in the Ousted of the caps and Luis Robles of the Red Bulls.
Finally in the 61st minute New York evened the game at 1-1 on a goal by Bradley Knight-Phillips beating Ousted to even the game.
Both teams had chances to break the deadlock but were unable to find the back of the net. Although both sides are level in this two-legged series the Caps have the advantage with the away goal.
Match statistics courtesy of Whitecaps FC.
MATCH DETAILS
Referee: César Arturo Ramos
Scoring Summary
39′ – VAN – Kekuta Manneh (Kendall Waston)
61′ – NY – Bradley Wright-Phillips (Gonzalo Verón)
Statistics
Possession: New York 67.8% – Vancouver 32.2%
Shots: New York 14 – Vancouver 9
Shots on Goal: New York 2 – Vancouver 4
Saves: New York 3 – Vancouver 1
Fouls: New York 7 – Vancouver 19
Offsides: New York 4 – Vancouver 2
Corners: New York 7 – Vancouver 1
Cautions
41′ – VAN – Tim Parker
55′ – VAN – Erik Hurtado
80′ – NY – Sacha Kljestan
Ejection
70′ – VAN – Cristian Techera
New York Red Bulls
31.Luis Robles; 15.Sal Zizzo, 78.Aurelien Collin, 33.Aaron Long, 20.Justin Bilyeu; 8.Felipe, 27.Sean Davis; 16.Sacha Kljestan ©, 77.Danny Royer (7.Derrick Etienne Jr 74′); 30.Gonzalo Verón, 99.Bradley Wright-Phillips (13.Mike Grella 87′)
Substitutes not used
18.Ryan Meara, 6.Dan Metzger, 19.Alex Muyl, 55.Damien Perrinelle, 62.Michael Amir Murillo
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
1.David Ousted; 28.Jake Nerwinski (25.Sheanon Williams 76′), 4.Kendall Waston ©, 26.Tim Parker, 2.Jordan Harvey; 15.Matías Laba, 31.Russell Teibert; 13.Cristian Techera, 23.Kekuta Manneh (47.Kyle Greig 80′), 67.Alphonso Davies; 19.Erik Hurtado (9.Giles Barnes 63′)
Substitutes not used
70.Paolo Tornaghi, 8.Andrew Jacobson, 17.Marcel de Jong, 22.Christian Dean