Radio Cascadia Ep. 99 – The Fifth Metatarsal

Diego Valeri opens the scoring against Vancouver in the Simple Invitational.

Real soccer is back in Cascadia!

Here in time for the big match, RC Ep. 99 features a full preview of the first competitive match of the year. As a very short handed Whitecaps face a tough CCL Quarterfinal first leg at New York, we ponder what it’ll take for them to come away with a result. Meanwhile Seattle & Portland are wrapping up their preparations for the upcoming MLS campaign, the former in Charleston and the latter flying to LA this weekend.

PLAYLIST:

0:00:00 – Simple Invitational Recap: Portland 2, Vancouver 1

0:08:15 – Whitecaps News: Montero signs, Reyna injured

0:23:24 – CCL Quarterfinal Leg 1 Preview: VWFC @ NYRB

0:47:15 – Timbers Talk: Searching for CB’s

1:02:45 – Sounders in Charleston, Zach Scott Testimonial

