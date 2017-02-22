Radio Cascadia Ep. 99 – The Fifth Metatarsal

Real soccer is back in Cascadia!

Here in time for the big match, RC Ep. 99 features a full preview of the first competitive match of the year. As a very short handed Whitecaps face a tough CCL Quarterfinal first leg at New York, we ponder what it’ll take for them to come away with a result. Meanwhile Seattle & Portland are wrapping up their preparations for the upcoming MLS campaign, the former in Charleston and the latter flying to LA this weekend.

PLAYLIST:

0:00:00 – Simple Invitational Recap: Portland 2, Vancouver 1

0:08:15 – Whitecaps News: Montero signs, Reyna injured

0:23:24 – CCL Quarterfinal Leg 1 Preview: VWFC @ NYRB

0:47:15 – Timbers Talk: Searching for CB’s

1:02:45 – Sounders in Charleston, Zach Scott Testimonial