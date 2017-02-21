USWNT head to Houston this April to face Russia

U.S. Soccer announced the U.S. Women’s National Team will return again to Houston. BBVA Compass Stadium will host the Americans as they face-off against Russia in a friendly that starts at 1 p.m. Sunday, April 9. This is the fourth time the USWNT will play in this stadium where they have a 3-0 record and won the 2016 CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying Championship.

The USWNT features Houston Dash goalkeeper Jane Campbell, midfielder Morgan Brian and forward Kealia Ohai who made her debut with the senior team last October. Additionally the USWNT co-captain Carli Lloyd, who is scheduled to return to the Dash in June, could make her first appearance in the Bayou City since the final game of the 2016 NWSL regular season.

Russia, who is ranked 23 in the World, has qualified for two Women’s World Cups and to the last three UEFA Women’s Championship. Russia is led by defender Ksenia Tsybutovich and features midfielder Ekaterina Sochneva and forward Olesya Kurochkina.

Tickets for this match will go on sale Thursday, Feb. 23 and will be broadcast by ESPN.