Red Bulls ink Panamanian international Amir Murillo to loan deal

Continuing with the past two seasons’ theme of under-the-radar transfer, the New York Red Bulls announced on Saturday they had secured the signature of Panamanian born right back Michael Amir Murillo on a one-year loan deal. The 21 year old Murillo joins the Red Bulls from Panamanian club San Francisco F.C., having established himself in the first team during his rookie campaign with the club in 2014.

A graduate of San Francisco’s youth academy, Murillo featured 42 times and scored three goals across three seasons during his professional tenure with the club. His successful efforts for his club earned him a call up to Panama’s national team in 2016 and since then Murillo has featured nine times having scored one goal.

Amir offers the Red Bulls a young, hungry right back keen to offer an attacking threat who will challenge veteran starters Connor Lade and Sal Zizzo for a first team role in the impeding 2017 MLS season. Given Lade has been battling back from an ACL tear last season and Zizzo’s shaky defending, Murillo may find himself thrust into the starting role sooner than anticipated.

The New York Red Bulls and Murillo kick off their 2017 season on March 5th against Atlanta United.