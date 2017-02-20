Davis back for a day to retire as a Dynamo

The Houston Dynamo signed Brad Davis to a one-day contract. With this, Davis, who is one of the club’s legends, will officially retire as a Dynamo player.

Davis signed his contract at BBVA Compass Stadium where he was joined by Dynamo president Chris Canetti along with fellow Dynamo legend Brian Ching and several of his former teammates.

Brad Davis played the left wing for the Dynamo for a decade. He holds the club’s MLS records for games played (271), games started (252), minutes played (21,768), assists (104), game-winning assists (34), shots (437), shots on goal (184), and corner kicks (995).

“I honestly can’t begin to describe the pride and emotion I have here today. I am so thankful for the opportunity to finish my professional career in Houston – the place I believe it really started”, Davis said. He also thanked his family, former teammates, and the Houston community for all the support he received during his career.