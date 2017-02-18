Last gasp Lewandowski snares point for Bayern

by Dan Gaichas

Good teams get results despite subpar play. Bayern were subpar against Hertha Berlin, but they are also a good team. Thus, a last-gasp goal by Robert Lewandowski in the sixth minute of stoppage time preserved a point against the capital club and extend their lead in the Bundesliga to eight points—though RB Leipzig can cut it to five on Sunday with victory at Borussia Moenchengladbach.

Hertha took the lead on 21 minutes after Marvin Plattenhardt’s free kick was poked in by Vedad Ibisevic. From that point, Berlin defended and defended bravely and it appeared as though they would get the three points and had Bayern just their second defeat in league play. However, Bayern were given a free kick late into stoppage time of which there was a minimum of five minutes. Peter Pekarik fouled Kingsley Coman just outside the box. The free kick went out to Arjen Robben whose shot was cleared off the line by Maximilian Mittelstädt, but Lewandowski was there to poke in the rebound and snare a point for the visitors with the last kick of the game.

The result seems very harsh on Hertha Berlin, but Bayern manager Carlo Ancelotti felt the result was fair for his team.

“We knew it would be difficult here. Hertha played well in the first half, displaying lots of commitment. The second half was different, we upped the pressure then. Our goal was deserved. Ultimately it’s a fair result.”

However, Hertha manager Sebastian Langkamp had an alternative view.

“We played the game of our lives today. We had Bayern on the brink of defeat. But it’s probably an unwritten law that you can’t win against Bayern.”

Bayern are back home next Saturday to face Hamburg SV at 8:30am CT on FS2