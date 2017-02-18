The 2017 Blessing of the Log

By Diego Diaz

ELIE, OREGON–The Timbers Army supporters group led by their masters of ceremony Timber Joey and Timber Jim held the Blessing of the Log Ceremony as is has become tradition at Camp 18 Restaurant in Elsie, Oregon.

The act of cutting a “slab” of wood has become one of the most distinctive and iconic images in Major League Soccer. Timber Joey, following in the footsteps of Timber Jim, slices a slab following each goal scored by the Timbers at Providence Park.

It is an image that has crossed the continental divide and spilled all over the world. These wood slabs are trophies awarded in exchange of goals and clean sheets during every home match during the season.

What many don’t know is the slabs all come from one unique log, carefully picked every year right before season’s kick off. The chosen log is then placed on the North End of Providence Park, right in front of the Timbers Army.

I have personally heard more than once, “What is with that log?”, and the answer is not difficult, but it goes a bit deeper as things usually do in the world of soccer mystique.

The Portland Timbers take their logging quite seriously. The Timber’s log is hand picked out of the proper Pacific Rain Forest. It is then hauled to Camp 18, just a few miles from the Pacific Ocean.

There, in the Museum yard, among the relics of a 100 years of logging history, Timber fans gather around the chosen wood, while the Timbers Army capo leads the prayer, line by line. As the group gathers very closely, shoulder to shoulder, they repeat the prayer with their hands on the log.

The blessing is like a prayer, that sounds more like a poem. A song. A bonding experience that gather a group of people familiar with each other from many seasons back. An experience that matches religion, and it finishes on a loud chant of “Go Timbers!!”

May your home be strong of beam,

Firm of wall and rafter,

Built with Timbers from a dream,

Girded well with laughter.

May your home have a winding stair

With a lovers landing,

Windows to let in fresh air

With the light of understanding.

May your home have a roof of faith

For every change of weather

And love upon your hearth

To warm your years forever. Go Timbers.

The event had started a couple hours earlier. A big buffet breakfast at the main event room, with the famous, gigantic cinnamon rolls, a legendary staple of Camp 18. Fans bring their families and pets too, to socialize and listen to a few speeches dressed up in their green and gold colors.

Following the blessing, a walk about Camp 18 logging museum, is completed with the planting of trees on the property.

The tree-planting is no less ceremonial. Fan plant a couple varieties, including evergreens in honor of family members and/or fellow fans. Families and friends alike scatter the area with shovels and dirt, while kids, of all ages, play in the mud. Others choose to get a head start on the drive back. All together, the gathering seemed like the perfect family outing.

In the aftermath, locals take back Camp 18,as the last of the Timbers fans head back home. Shortly the log will be driven to its home as well, Providence Park Stadium. It will replace the 2016 log, which was last seen by the public during the last preseason match between the Portland Timbers and the Vancouver Whitecaps on February 15th