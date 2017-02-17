European action and pre-season tours, that and more in the Bundesliga match day 21 preview.

European Action in Champions League and Europa League

Bayern Munich was called weak and yet there was a lot riding on their match hosting Arsenal FC of England. Fact was at the half, 1-1 everything was on the edge. Then someone fell off the edge. A six minute brace and suddenly the ruthlessness that is deep down was on display. At 5-1 it would seem the next round is more than assured.

Borussia Dortmund had a golden opportunity and yet their top man Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was unable to make good on his numerous opportunities and even a penalty. Benfica will be headed to Germany with a 1-0 lead but at the Westfalenstadion anything could happen.

In the Europa League different results. Borussia Monchengladbach was unable to utilize home field advantage against Fiorentina losing 1-0. Schalke 04 was romping to a comfortable 3-0 win on the road to POAK.

Pre-Season Announcements

Wednesday and Thursday both two Bundesliga sides announced their pre-season tours. After touring America in 2016 Bayern Munich the Bavarian’s will be hitting Asia. After an Asian tour in 2015 Munich looks to broaden its fan base in both China and Singapore.

Eintracht Frankfurt has been experiencing a great season and are capitalizing on their popularity with a USA tour. With current CONCACAF players Marco Fabian and Timothy Chandler they will be certainly the ambassadors for the tour. Tour stops for the Eagles in July will be at Columbus, San Jose and reigning MLS champions Seattle.

Bit of Fun

Okay who doesn’t like mascots? Exactly, nobody. And funny enough from the league website comes the third installment of whey they call Bunducksliga. It is what it sounds like. A rubber duck toy representing each team. A race to crown a champion, enjoy.

Matches of the Week

Bayern is coming off of a massive European match and yet they now have a massive test. In the Berlin Olimpiastadion there will be a full house for a top end of the table clash. While Hertha Berlin has had a rough restart to the season there is never a more perfect moment.

For a Saturday match there is nothing better. Berlin could put in a real shift and if the major pieces are having a big day there is nothing bigger than pulling points off of Bayern.

Despite a set back Thursday Borussia Monchengladbach has been doing well in the ruckrunde. After the hinrunde caused a change in management the first big set back has occurred. Now with RB Leipzig there is a real test of a team.

After the horrible match from last week RB Leipzig is looking for direction. There is a lot going forward for this squad. There can not be any major expectations from a team so young. Fact is they have established a reputation and it is in danger.

Schalke is on a roll after their last few matches in both league, cup and Europe. There seems to be a turning of the ship as these matches were losses to start the season. Progress is happening but it is a massive undertaking. Schalke has the horses to take on anyone and FC Koln need to be wary.

The Billy Goats are in a great position. Out of the cup, only in the league, focusing on the Bundesliga. Still not at 100% this team is still in position to make Europe and matches against Schalke make the difference. My how things change.

Bundesliga on FOX

Friday we have the start to our Bundesliga weekend on Fox Sports 1. FC Augsburg faces Bayer Leverkusen prior to their European adventure.

Saturday is the normal early slate of fun, excitement, and drama of the Bundesliga. Borussia Dortmund look to bounce back from European defeat against Wolfsburg on Fox Soccer Plus. Bayern Munich make their annual trek to the capital to face Hertha Berlin on Fox Sports 2. Traditional topspiel has HSV facing SC Freiburg on FSP.

Sunday doubleheader is back with a massive bang. First on FS2 is Borussia Monchengladbach hosting RB Leipzig. After is Koln hosting Schalke 04 on FS2.