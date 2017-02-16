Latest:
Portland Timbers take preseason honors against Vancouver Whitecaps

MLS, MLS Western Conference, Portland Timbers

It was a school-night for Vancouver’s 16 year-old right winger Alphonso Davies as his opposite number Vytas supplied 2 assists from left back.

Cascadian rivals Portland and Vancouver opened their rivalry for 2017 on a typically rainy February night in Providence Park. It was the last of 3 games in the preseason tournament with both teams fielding strong sides, though Vancouver probably had a few less certain starters.

The home side dominated most of the game and were fully deserving of a 2-0 half time lead. The visitors, who had not threatened much, pulled one back with ten minutes to go, but Portland held on for a 2-1 victory.

The Timbers had Gleeson in goal with Powell, Olum, Ridgewell and Vytas in defense behind the much vaunted midfield axis of Diego Chara and David Guzman. Prodigal son Dairon Asprilla was given a chance to start on the right as Blanco had returned to Argentina to move up his family. Valeri, Nagbe and Adi rounded out a formidable looking attack.

The home side created some early chances especially down the left side, where they took advantage of an inexperienced Vancouver right flank. Sixteen year old Alphonso Davies and newly drafted rookie Jake Nerwinski had a tough first half  as the Timbers constantly switched to that side.

A deserved opener arrived on 25 minutes, Valeri with a rare headed goal for the Timbers, getting on the end of a cross from the left wing by Vytas after good work down the middle by Chara and Nagbe.

 

A few minutes later Vytas was again the provider, Adi the beneficiary on the this occasion, sweeping home a low center with his left foot. The move had started with a break on the right by Asprilla, with Valeri recycling the ball and switching it to the left side that the Timbers consistently been probing.

The visitors made a few changes to start the second half with Giles Barnes moving to a more familiar role on the left wing having started the game in an unusual play-maker role. Vancouver upped the physicality giving the Timbers some set-piece opportunities around the box.

But the home team continued to dominate the chances with Nagbe putting a header on target from Powell’s cross and soon after ripping a shot from the top of the box. On the hour Mattocks came in up top for Adi, with Arboleda replacing Asprilla on the right and Rennico Clarke taking over from Ridgewell in the center of defense. It took a great save from Ousted to deny Arboleda a goal 10 minutes later following a goal-mouth scramble.

Nagbe unloads a second half shot – in a team of ball-players he should excel.

The Timbers defense remained largely untested as Guzman took some chances to sneak forward into attack, interchanging nicely with Valeri on a few occasions and taking some set-pieces as well.

David Guzman man is a seriously bad hombre. Porter talked about how his introduction would re-balance the team in all areas, not just defensive midfield. Performances like tonight’s are convincing people that he is correct. He can hold possession confidently, distribute passes that thread like needles through small gaps opposition lines and is constantly bossing his team-mates, who look willing to follow the example he sets. As the English say: ‘different class’.

Valeri took a Whitecaps clearance full in the face with 15 minutes to go, he seemed to recover, but was replaced by Jack Barmby. Substitute Christian Techera handed Vancouver an undeserved lifeline with 10 minutes to go with a superb free-kick after a rare visitors foray in the Timbers half.

It was a great night work for Portland and will be satisfactory for the coaching staff as theory morphs into reality.

Lastly:

The last word goes to Pa Modou Kah – he looks on disconsolately, as he can kick no one from the bench. Cascadian football will be all the richer for the continued presence of this great character as a coach for the Whitecaps.

