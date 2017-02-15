Carli Lloyd to join Manchester City for first half of the season

Midfielder Carli Lloyd has announced she will join English side Manchester City F.C. for the first half of the 2017 season and will return to Houston following the conclusion of City’s FA Women’s Super League Spring Series and UEFA Champion’s League tournament in June.

Head coach Randy Waldrum commented on the move saying, “Carli and I spoke this weekend and she informed me of an opportunity to play for Manchester City as they chase a Champions League trophy. It will involve her missing the first part of the NWSL season with her returning to the Dash in early June. I’m disappointed that she will not be with the team as we start the season, but I wished her all the best with her decision.” He went on to say, “Our team is not built around any one player, so nothing will change with regards to our goals and expectations for our team.”

Lloyd had a good season last year with both the Houston Dash and the USWNT. For the second time in her career she was named ‘The Best Women’s Player of 2016’ by FIFA. Getting this honor made her the second American and fifth woman ever to be awarded Best Player in back to back years.