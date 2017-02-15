Bundesliga Match Day 20 Round Up

In the biggest weekend of surprises of the season, the Bundesliga continues to give more unexpected results than any European league.

Darmstadt 2 Borussia Dortmund 1

Borussia Dortmund looked to be on the up and up. Win over RB Leipzig. Fourth place in the Bundesliga. Visit to Darmstadt should have been a walk in the park. And yet with a squad half rested due to the Champions League this week BVB fell to relegation threatened Lilies.

Terrance Boyd broke the deadlock in the 21st minute to become the record setting sixth American to score in the Bundesliga this season. While Raphael Guerreiro got a late first half equalizer it was not enough. Antonio-Mirko Colak for Darmstadt again put the Lilies up, for good. While not out of the cellar yet the fight isn’t over. For Dortmund a gluttony of questions in regards to the present and future of the club.

Bayer Leverkusen 3 Eintracht Frankfurt 0

Bayer Leverkusen looked to be rethinking about Roger Schmidt. That was until this demolition of Eintracht Frankfurt in a 3-0 bloodbath.

Chicharito scored his first of two a mere five minutes in while fans were still getting to their seats, a sign of what was to come. Kevin Volland got his first of the season in the 78 minute, paying back the club for his blockbuster off-season move.

RB Leipzig 0 HSV 3

RB Leipzig had dropped two points from their nine home matches. A bookie would call that a good deal. However HSV has other ideas and 90 minutes later it ended in a shocking 3-0 disembowelment.

Kyriakos Papadopoulos did not get a look at RB Leipzig during the hinrunde. He made the switch to HSV and in his fourth appearance for the club scored his second from a corner. Talk about a shock to the system. This 18 minute goal was followed by Walace scoring his first of the season in the same fashion, a headed corner in the 24. After that it was over. Leipzig attempted to put pressure but only let themselves open to the counter. After numerous attempts Aaron Hunt scored to seal the deal at 3-0 in second half stoppage time.

Elsewhere in the Bundesliga

Bayern was taken to the wire by FC Ingolstadt but perhaps boyed by other results Arturo Vidal and Arjen Robben scored in both the 90th and 91st minutes. If Arsenal fans weren’t worried about facing Bayern Munich Wednesday they are now.

Borussia Monchengladbach found the three points again at the expense of woeful Werder Bremen. With teams making ground it was the wrong time for the northern club to lose 1-0 at home.

Mainz had not looked good in the second half of the season. That was until hosting Augsburg. End result a 2-0 win that stopped a poor run in the Bundesliga.

Schalke gave themselves some momentum headed to their Europa League tie on Thursday. Hertha Berlin looked like tired legs as the Royal Blues took care of the capital club 2-0.

Wolfsburg corrected their recent skid pulling off a comprehensive 2-1 home victory over Hoffenheim. Hoffenheim had bee without defeat after 17 matches have now lost two of their last three.

SC Freiburg found themselves a difficult time with FC Koln. And yet the Black Forest club now finds themselves four points out of the European places after a 2-1 home win.

Bundesliga Player of the Week

Vincenzo Grifo. Scoring a goal and taking part in many other chances. SC Freiburg will be hard pressed to be keeping onto this fireplug that keeps this promoted club going.