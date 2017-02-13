Minnesota United FC Take On Portland Timbers in preseason tango.

Following their 1-1 draw against Vancouver Thursday, the Loons are back in action against Portland Sunday evening.

The Timbers had there own share of fireworks Thursday night in a 3-3 draw against Real Salt Lake. Coach Caleb Porter is rumored to be starting his second team, a change from Thursday night which saw the first team start the match.

Coach Adrian Heath had high praise for the squad following Thursday match and looks to build off that momentum. The squad relied heavily on Jermaine Taylor against Vancouver and expect more of the same against Portland his former squad.

Also be on the look out for the play making ability of Kevin Molino. During the second half of Thursday match, Molino was the catalyst that helped open up the Loon attack.

This match will be a preview of March 3rd’s season opener at Providence Park. What building blocks will the Loons add this match?