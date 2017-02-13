HighFiveMonday: Party in Toluca

By: Jonny Rico

The 2017 Clausura season of Liga MX continues to roll on. Week 6 is in the books and these are the top five stories of the weekend in Liga MX.

1- TOLUCA IS IN PARTY MODE

Toluca FC continued its good run in form with a 1-0 win over Veracruz on Sunday afternoon at home. The three points pushed the ‘Diablos Rojos’ into first place of the league table. But what really made the day special was the fact that Sunday was the 100th anniversary of the 10-time Liga MX champions. And the team was able to commemorate the occasion with a win in its newly remodeled stadium which took it to the top of standings.

2- CHIVAS WINS LOCAL DERBY AS IT HEADS TO NATIONAL DERBY

Chivas Guadalajara could not head into next weekend’s SuperClasico against Club America in better way. Chivas defeated local Guadalajara rivals Atlas FC on Saturday at Atlas’ Eatadio Jalisco with a 2-1 score line. Angel Zaldivar and Orbelin Pineda converted first half goals to lead the visitors to victory. Martin Barragan got one back for Atlas late in the game to produce a dramatic finish.

3- TROUBLE BREWING FOR RICARDO LA VOLPE AND CLUB AMERICA

Club America sit in an embarrassing 12th place of the league table with only seven points in six matches. This past week America played the game which it had in hand against Chiapas FC and suffered a 2-0 loss. It then hosted Puebla on Saturday evening and was unable to penetrate the visitor’s defense and walked away with a 0-0 draw. The pressure will be on more than ever on manager Ricardo La Volpe and Club America as the SuperClasico against Chivas Guadalajara looms. A loss to the bitter rivals could end up costing La Volpe his job.

4- TIJUANA XOLOS SUFFER FIRST LOSS AT HOME OF THE SEASON

Club Tijuana was (still is) off to another great start just like last season. Xolos came into the weekend sitting pretty at the top of the league table as it welcomed Club Necaxa. The home side poured on the attacking pressure but could not beat the well organized Necaxa defense. The visitors sat back most of the match and took advantage of the few counter opportunities to take a 2-1 win from Estadio Calinete. Claudio Riaño scored both Necaxa goals in the second half. Martin Lucero scored the lone Xolos goal late in the game. The goal was Lucero’s first goal in Mexican soccer and Xolos’ 600th goal in club history.

5- CRUZ AZUL CONTINUE TO PLAY WELL BUT NOT PICK UP POINTS

Cruz Azul continued to play quality football this past weekend as it had been doing during the opening five match days. But it is still unable to pick up wins. On Sunday evening Cruz Azul visited Santos Laguna and walked away with a 2-2 draw. Cruz Azul currently sit in 14t place of table and will need to start picking up wins so that new incoming manager Paco Jemez can continue to mold the squad to his liking.

