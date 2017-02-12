Timbers grab late equalizer against Minnesota United

In game two of the Timbers preseason tournament, the Timbers rallied back from a two goal deficit to draw level with Minnesota United in a match that eventually ended at 2-2. Portland started off in relentless pursuit. The team pressed and appeared to be everywhere. The Timbers looked like they would make short work of Minnesota, registering five shots in the game’s first ten minutes.

In fact, Minnesota hadn’t even registered a shot until the 24th minute. Shortly after that, Minnesota had two goals, courtesy of a Johan Venegas first half brace. Minnesota would finish the half having out-shot Portland nine to eight.

The first goal appeared to be set in motion by a pass from the Timbers that simply had gone astray. Kevin Molino’s pouned on it. His chip eludes not only the outstretched arms of Jeff Attinella, but the goal as well landing right in front of the patient Johan Venegas who has probably never experienced an easier goal in his life.

Minutes later, another Portland run of possession leads to a second Minnesota goal from the counter attack.

Portland had started off as the far more dominant club. Yet they were down 2-0 exiting the first half.

51′ Goal – Jack McInerney

Impressive bit of play from Jack Mac. His shot from top of key was saved. He followed the shot, took the ball to the right and shot again from a tough angle.

Before the 60th minute, a mass substitution saw entire side swapped out for the team’s starting line-up with the exception being Sebastian Blanco. Blanco came in at the 46th minute and played the half. Blanco will miss Wednesday’s game to travel to be with his pregnant wife and help move his family to Portland. Porter expects Blanco to be back before the preseason fixture against the Galaxy.

85′ Goal – Portland! Adi

Following a series of fast attacks that were ultimately diverted (but only just barely) by an increasingly harried Minnesota backline (and a couple of offside violations), Alvas Powell’s cross finds Adi for the goal. Minnesota United’s goalkeeper John Alvbage gestured wildly to the line judge, but it was of no use. Portland was level.