Bayern late show extends bundesliga lead

by Dan Gaichas

Bayern went to the place where Audis are made (and where they get them for the season) to battle FC Ingolstadt. It took two very late goals to dispose of the relegation-threatened side, 2-0. Bayern’s lead in the table was extended to seven points after RB Leipzig fell to a shock defeat at home to Hamburg while both Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Dortmund also fell on Saturday.

Bayern saw two chances cleared off the line by defenders after they had goalkeeper Martin Hansen beat. Marvin Matip denied the visitors in the 19th minute after Robert Lewandowski chipped Hansen in the 19th minute while Florent Hadergjonaj denied Thomas Müller after slotting one past Hansen in the 47th minute.

Ingolstadt had very few chances, but nearly scored in the 54th minute on a corner as Robert Leckie nearly deflected a shot in, but went wide.

Just as it appeared a goalless draw in the offering, especially after Lewandowski stuck the woodwork in the 83rd minute, the breakthrough came in the 90th minute after and unmarked Arturo Vidal deftly touched in a pass from Müller to give Bayern the lead. Arjen Robben added a second, 90 seconds later, to seal the match.

“It’s an important victory for us, and we worked hard for it,” said Bayern manager Carlo Ancelotti. “We had to up the ante in the second half and managed to reward ourselves. FCI’s defence was very solid, but we won. We showed great character.”

Bayern are now undefeated in their last 11 matches in all competitions. They return to UEFA Champions League play when the host Arsenal on Wednesday in the first leg of their Round of 16 tie. Kickoff is at 1:45pm CT on FS1.