Bundesliga Match Day 20 Preview

Local derbies, resignation of a legend, and cup upsets. That and more as we preview the 20th Bundesliga match day.

Philipp Lahm Retires

While Bayern Munich was participating in the DFB Pokal it was leaked from Kicker, a German sports magazine, that former Germany captain and current captain of FCB would be retiring at the end of the 2016-17 season. What was on the table was a board position but without power.

Lahm has been the epitome of a good servant for Bayern. When people construct best XI sides for Munich within 25 years one of the first on that list will be the former Germany captain.

What will be lost by Bayern is one of their greatest players. Sure at 33 his legs were slowing but the mind still is the best in the business. The Bundesliga is now that much a lesser league without one of the greatest full backs ever known.

DFB Pokal Round of 16 Recap

Shrinking down to the quarterfinal stage there were some interesting moments on the way.

While Bayern did what they do to get through to the next round USMNT Bobby Wood was leading HSV forward. The Hamburg club dug deep and while 12 spots different in the Bundesliga the Dinos defeated FC Koln 2-0. Bobby Wood, scorer of the second goal, knocked home the goal of the round to move on.

Eintracht Frankfurt faced relegated side Hannover 96 on the road. Despite being down in the second half the Eagles came back to win 2-1. At the death a penalty was called and keeper Lukas Hradecky had to make the save for the win.

In the Pokal they have started an experiment where there can be four substitutes. And for the first time each team used 15 players as Borussia Dortmund defeated Hertha Berlin. Ending the match 1-1 after regulation and added time before Dortmund won in penalties.

In the quarterfinals Eintracht Frankfurt hosts second division Arminia Bielefeld. Third division Sportfreunde Lotte, the lowest division team left, hosts Borussia Dortmund. In the two Bundesliga only ties Schalke 04 visits Bayern Munich and HSV hosts Borussia Monchengladbach.

Matches of the week

For a traditional topspiel Schalke 04 and Hertha Berlin would not be considered the cream of the crop. Funny thing is Hertha Berlin has found themselves in the fun position of sixth and two points behind third place. Again they are in great position to qualify for Europe and in matches like this is where you prove you are more than just a team that had a gooof hinrunde.

Schalke is the roller coaster club of the Bundesliga. What did the Royal Blues do after falling at home to Eintracht Frankfurt? They went to Munich and got a 1-1 draw with Bayern. Add in a easy Pokal match against lower opposition Schalke look poised for another unbeaten run. A tasty tie for a Saturday topspiel.

FC Koln had a rough mid week. Losing 2-0 to HSV in the Pokal will not have done well for their mindset. And yet they face an SC Freiburg team that has been great this season. So far it has been a one trick show but against an attacking team they will need their very best.

SC Freiburg had a bad match last weekend. And yet they still chase Europe. In eighth they are six points behind Koln and should they ever catch up they need a win here. They have the attacking power, question is can they break down the Billy Goats.

Bayer Leverkusen are without Hakan Calhanoglu for the remainder of the season and slipped on the banana peal at HSV. That couldn’t have been worse and now they face an Eintracht Frankfurt who is flying high at the moment in third place. That third position was Leverkusen’s at the end of last season. Now there is a real thought that falling to Atletico Madrid in Europe will cook Roger Schmidt’s goose. If he wants to save his head he will need to find a way and beat the Eagles.

Eintracht Frankfurt have been a revolution under Niko Kovac. He saved them from what seemed certain relegation last season. He proceeded, with very little money, to change over a squad. He has done this and now they are in the Pokal quarterfinals and third in the Bundesliga. While still only in February this team has accomplished quite a lot. This all with a very long injury list. The Eagles keep giving reason to believe and that fuels narrative.

Bundesliga on Fox

Friday starts with Mainz 05 hosting FC Augsburg in a mid table clash of recent Europa League participants on Fox Sports 2.

Saturday’s early slate has a Bavarian derby as FC Ingolstadt host Bayern Munich on Fox Sports 1, Eintracht Frankfurt visit Bayer Leverkusen on FS2 and Darmstadt hosts Borussia Dortmund on Fox Soccer Plus. The Saturday traditional topspiel in on FS2 with Schalke and Hertha Berlin.

Sunday’s doubleheader on FS 1 has first El Plastico between Wolfsburg and Hoffenheim. This is capped by SC Freiburg and FC Koln