Minnesota United set to tango with New England Revolution in first preseason match

Over the last few weeks, Minnesota United has been diligently working to put together a side to open the 2017 MLS season. Now, the real work begins. As the preseason schedule gets under way, the real question is will the side be ready to open the season against the Portland Timbers on March 3rd? Today a few questions will be answered as the Loons take on New England Revolution in their first preseason match.

Last week, Heath and company made a splash by signing Orlando City SC midfielder Kevin Molino. This signing could prove to be huge as Molino is expected to contribute to the Loons attack right away. His experience playing under Heath in Orlando should make the transition a little easier for the Trinidad and Tobago international.

One thing to look out for is who Heath decides to field at goalkeeper. Along with Molino, the Loons also acquired Swedish International John Alvbage and Patrick McLain. Alvbage will almost certainly be the sides first choice, but if his performance is lackluster, expect changes to happen immediately.

Christian Ramirez is one player who traditionally receives a lot of press, but lately has been flying under the radar. But now the spotlight is only going to get brighter from here. The hope is that experienced players like Molino and Miguel Ibarra will take a little stress off Ramirez during the adjustment period.