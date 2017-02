Not even the rain could put a damper on a Liga MX-MLS battle. On Tuesday night at the StubHub Center the Los Angeles Galaxy hosted Tijuana in a thrilling 1-1 draw. Jose Villarreal scored LA’s first goal of the 2017 campaign with a cracker of a shot in the 52nd minute. But Tijuana responded just two minutes later, making the most of a penalty kick opportunity to level the score at one.

On hand to cover the match was Prost Amerika’s own Vital Gonzalez who took the splendid shots seen below.