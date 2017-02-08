Porter Works the Details

Portland Timbers head coach Caleb Porter was very active in today’s training session, the last before the 2017 Portland Preseason Tournament. Under one of the wettest mornings on record, Porter divided his team into the probable starting 11 against a team of probable subs and reserves. Darlington Nagbe was seen playing on the left wing, while Sebastián Blanco did his bit on the right, with Valeri taking the center of the offense and Darren Mattocks as lone striker. Diego Chará and new signing David Guzmán were seen operating on the defensive side of the midfield, while Alvas Powell on the right and Vytas on the left occupied the defensive flanks, completed with Olum and Ridgewell as center defenders. The team finished with some set-piece work, and when the very unpleasant session, due to an incessant cold, heavy rain, concluded, the team ran for the showers (and warmth), while Caleb Porter answered the questions of the press.

Caleb Porter: “One or two more pieces and I think we’re ready to rock n’ roll”

Blanco may be the more expensive signing but Porter seems to see Guzmán as possibly an even more important addition to his side. The coach gave an in-depth explanation of how a true ‘6’ in front of the back four would not only release Chará, but that he also expects a knock-on effect throughout the team allowing Nagbe, Ridgewell and even Adi to profit from a re-organization putting everyone in a more natural position.

“a ‘6’ and an ‘8’ if you get the right pairing of the two, there’s no chemistry that really needs to happen, because Guzman’s just gonna play the way he plays, which compliments the way Chara plays”

“When I look at those two guys it’s gonna be a really easy pairing, because Guzman’s gonna wanna come and play deeper and get the ball off the backs, control that space and Chara’s gonna wanna push on and play as an ‘8’ and play box-to-box In the past there were times were maybe Chara felt he had to play as a ‘6’ ,and we played him as a ‘6’, and he’s not a ‘6’. If you know Chara and you know the game he’s an ‘8’, a box-to-box modern midfielder”

Interestingly it would seem that Porter expects the Guzmán signing will allow the Timbers to become less direct in their style.

“in theory it allows Ridgewell to be at his best, he has a little more protection, he has another guy to link with in the build-up, versus always having to miss out 2 or 3 lines in the past into Adi directly. Now we have that connection from the back to the midfield.”

There were other hints at a stylistic change this season – among other attributes ascribed to Blanco the coach said “he’s very technical, he’ll help us keep possession”.