Costa Rican international has his moment with the press today after finishing the final training session before The Simple Invitational Tournament (February 9th to 15th) at Providence Park.

Guzmán shared his first impressions about the team, including his partnership in the midfield with Diego Chará, whom he calls family.

Guzmán had great things to say about his teammates, the club, and even the city of Portland despite some of the wettest weather Portland has experienced in years.