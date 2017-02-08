An Ambitious Sebastian Blanco Excited to Share Team (Again) with Valeri

Portland’s new DP, Sebastián Blanco, talked with the press for the first time in Portland after his arrival from Arizona where he joined the Timbers.

Blanco was asked about how his signing for the Oregon club came to be among other interested clubs, to what the Argentine player noted that the MLS club had wanted it more and was able to meet San Lorenzo de Almagro’s terms further than any other club.

Diego Valeri was critical in persuading Blanco to come to Portland. In conversations Valeri stressed what it meant to play in the City of Roses. Blanco is “enjoying discovering every day the things Diego (Valeri) had to say about Portland.”

Valeri and Blanco were teammates with Club Atlético Lanús. It was there they won the 2007 Apertura in the Argentine National A. Blanco said he was very exited to share again the same jersey with his former team mate, and hoping to also share the same result.