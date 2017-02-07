Timbers back in training ahead of Preseason Home Debut.

The Portland Timbers were today in their training grounds in Beaverton, just miles west of Providence Park, their home in Portland, OR. Back from their preseason camp in Tucson, AZ, the team was finally almost fully assembled. Players fresh from international duty like Darlington Nagbe and Alvas Powell as well as new signings like Sebastian Blanco were present.

It was a typical winter day, the team went through their first training ahead of Thursday’s 2017 Portland Preseason Tournament under the damp and cold weather. Among all the new and old faces, we had a chance to have a first look at the new Argentinian DP Sebastian Blanco dressed in Timber’s gear, Porter had him playing in the left wing through a variety of scrimmages in the bottom part of the training. Then after a brief talk in the center of the artificial grass pitch, several players and head coach Caleb Porter, took questions from the media.

Porter went over the current affairs of this 2017 squad, which is considered almost complete, except for a center back position they are expecting to fill before the 2017 MLS season opener. He expressed his satisfaction with the teams depth – “1000% better!” and talked about the different possibilities of the squad trying to anticipate rotations and probable injuries. The coach went over his options to fill that last defensive piece he is trying to tie up ahead of the season start, and also answered questions about several players recently training with the squad, like Freddy Adu. Porter was also asked about Sebastian Blanco’s adaptation to the team, and drew some contrasts with the departed Lucas Melano, touting Blanco as an “accomplished player” who has already delivered in top competitions and noting that his age, experience of travel and languages should make for an easier transition.

Here is the interview, split in two clips.

Here are a few more shots from the morning’s action in Beaverton.