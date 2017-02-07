Nagbe is Happy to Be Back.

Darlington Nagbe talked to the press after today’s training, and went over his recent experiences with the US National Team, his move negotiations with Glasgow Celtic in the close season and his future in the 2017 season playing in a revised role under Caleb Porter.

On returning from USMNT under new coach Bruce Arena: “my first start and I did pretty well, so I was excited about that”.

On the recent transfer discussion he described Celtic as “a storied team and a great coach, but I’m happy to be back here as well”. He left the negotiating to his agent saying, “he told me it just didn’t go through, the terms, the team and myself, weren’t met – so I’m back.”

Asked about playing on the left, Nagbe was OK with leaving the analysis to his coach – “If he says I’ll do good there, then I think I’ll do pretty well there”. On the question of goal-scoring he wouldn’t be drawn into making it a top priority saying “I wouldn’t say it’s on the top of my list, but I definitely think it’s something I can improve on”.