Bayern frustrated by Schalke

by Dan Gaichas

No last-minute goal to poach a couple points this time for Bayern Munich as they were held at home by Schalke, 1-1, at the Allianz Arena. It is only the third time all season where Bayern failed to get maximum points at home. Despite the draw, they still extend their lead atop the Bundesliga to four points with RB Leipzig losing at Borussia Dortmund.

Bayern only needed nine minutes to go in front. Arturo Vidal sent Robert Lewandowski in past the defense and the latter chipped past Ralf Fährmann for the opening score. However, the lead would last just four minutes as a well-engineered free kick by the visitors saw Naldo thread a shot through the defense and past Manuel Neuer for the equalizer.

Schalke actually had the better of play for the remainder of the first half, and struck the crossbar in minute through Guido Burgstaller after a feed from Sead Kolasniac. Lewandowski would hit the crossbar at the other end just before halftime.

Chances were few and far between in the second half, but the hosts had a couple chances late. An unmarked Javier Martinez pushed one shot wide and Matija Nastasic would come up with a vital block to deny Kingsley Coman a chance at goal in stoppage time as Schalke held on for the point.

“It was a tough match for us, Schalke played well,” said Bayern manager Carlo Ancelotti. “We started well, but weren’t compact enough later. Our rearguard and midfield line weren’t close enough to each other. We failed to win possession in the crucial moments, that’s why we had problems. Overall it wasn’t enough, we’ll focus on the next match now.”

That next match will be on Tuesday night against VfL Wolfsburg at home in the DFB Pokal Round of 16. Kickoff is at 1:45pm CT.