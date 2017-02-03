Radio MLS: Vancouver Southsiders Vice President and Director of Communications John Knox

LISTEN AND SUBSCRIBE: iTunes ,Soundcloud, Stitcher, or PodOMatic

On this week’s edition of Radio MLS we talk to John Knox, the Vice President and Director of Communications of the Vancouver Southsiders, on their group’s decision to not do any bus trips for Vancouver Whitecaps matches in the United States this season. We also talk about the recent executive order in the United States on immigration and how that impacts their group and their history in supporting the Whitecaps.

