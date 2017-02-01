Radio Cascadia Ep. 97 – Blanco, Reyna & Svensson

Preseason soccer is back in Cascadia! As two of our clubs hit the field in Arizona (and the third in far-off Wales), RC Ep. 97 has all of latest news on rosters, transactions and matches across the region.

Resident Timbers expert Ed Pham makes his first appearance at the new KJR studio, just in time for Portland to (maybe) land perhaps the biggest signing in club history. The group debates on the scope Blanco’s impact, should he make the jump stateside.

Seattle made their first big international splash of the offseason, bringing in Swedish midfielder from Guangzhou R&F of the CSL. The rumors about ‘s arrival are starting to dim and it’s becoming easier to take a coherent view of Sounders’ roster.

The same can’t be said of the Vancouver Whitecaps, but at least they started adding to their squad this week with the signing of Peruvian international from RB Salzburg. The ‘Caps have a lot of work to do before their CCL tie with NYRB in only several weeks’ time, can they sort their immense playmaking and size issues in the final third before then? A 4-0 preseason victory over Oxford United provides a much-needed bright spot.

PLAYLIST:

00:00 – Blanco, Arokoyo, and more: PTFC talk with Ed Pham

27:00 – Sounders add Svensson, Tolo as roster nears completion

48:00 – ‘Caps add Reyna, does it address a need & what’s next?