Curtin Call: Union midfield in 2017

The loss of Vincent Nogueira was something of a turning point for the Union midfield in 2016. The Union sat in first place after the first 8 games of the season, and were looking strong contenders in the Eastern Conference. For the remainder of the season, Coach Jim Curtin experimented with various midfield combinations until

Midfield veteran Brian Carroll was instrumental in organizing the midfield defensively, and setting up the offense going forward. Playing in a psuedo-defensive-midfield role, Carroll was responsible for shielding the backline, and linking the defense with the forwards.After the loss of Nogueira, the burden fell on Carroll to play the ball forward, and since he plays the number 6 role, he also was holding back, and not contributing as much in forward positions, compared to Nogueira. As reliable as Carroll is, he is not the guy who has the superstar power to carry an entire midfield. It wasn’t until The Union signed Alejandro Bedoya, that the burden was lifted off of Carroll. Bedoya offered work-rate, as well as offensive prowess. But even signing the USMNT mainstay wasn’t enough to elevate the midfield to its level in the early goings. Many thought that having a #6 like Carroll, who can sit back and distribute, alined with a player like Bedoya, who can offer creativity from the midfield, would create a deadly combo. Things just never clicked for those two, however.

On the other side of Carroll was often the versatile Warren Creavalle. Creavalle showed on multiple occasions that he can fit with just about any other player next to him, and complement that player. On the other hand, Creavalle could be sloppy at times, and make errors in dangerous positions. While at NYCFC, he struggled on the small field, and made several costly errors leading to goals. While he has many skills that show he can be a great center mid, he might not be Jim Curtin’s long term plan. We will certainly see much out of Creavalle next year, as he was vitals to the Union’s run in 2016. Unless someone proves that they should play alongside Bedoya, we will see many combinations in that position.

Likely to play in the defensive midfield role is veteran Maurice Edu. Edu is leader on and off the field for the Union, and a former USMNT player. 2 big injuries held Mo back in 2016 and brought about doubts to the midfielders future. He still has much to offer Philadelphia, and should he stay fit, will possibly be the starting #6 for Jim Curtin. In 2015 Edu played mostly at the center back position, mostly because the team needed a leader in the back. With Marquez and Rosenberry having standout years, Curtin may not need Edu in the back, and will hopefully play him in his natural midfield position. If he stays healthy Edu will be one of the more influential players of 2017.

The most open role currently in Philadelphia is that of the attacking midfielder. Dutch attacker Roland Alberg was Tranquillo Barnetta’s back-up, and played a crucial role in 2016, netting 9 goals in a 7 game stretch. Outside of that period, however, Alberg struggled to connect with the midfield, and would disappear for periods of the game. He has already shown tremendous ball-retention, and goal scoring ability, but he needs to become more active in linking up play if he wants to be the sure-fire #10 in 2017. Perhaps newly acquired Dutch player Giliano Wijnaldum will be the extra push that Alberg needs; to become more comfortable, and to become more consistent.

Giliano Wijnaldum will play a big part of the Union’s 2017 run. Until we see where Curtin lines him up, we can only speculate about where he will be of the most use. However since the defensive positions are shored up, forward is filled, and left wing is occupied, there can only be several positions he might play. Curtin might utilize him at right wing, so he can have a lefty cut in and allow Rosenberry to overlap. However with both Ilsinho and Herbers fighting for that position, it seems unlikely Curtin will play him on the wing. Center mid seems the most likely of positions for Wijnaldum. He could either play a #8 or #10 position, much like his brother Giorginio in Liverpool

The rest of the midfield remains a mystery. Home-grown youngster Derrick Jones will likely see some time in this position, though from a substitute role. Perhaps even Ken Tribbet, a natural center midfielder, will get some time as a defensive midfielder; though that is more unlikely than not. With a new signing, a player returning from injuries, and a core of 4 midfielders, Jim Curtin will have plenty to deal with in 2017 barring anything unexpected.