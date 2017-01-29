New eras begin in San Diego

By Jonny Rico

Follow Jonny on Facebook and Twitter.

It’s a new era. A new era for the United States Men’s National Team (USMNT) and a new era for San Diego, CA, the host city for Sunday’s match between the U.S. and Serbia. Bruce Arena is officially back in charge of the USMNT and San Diego sports fans begin to see what life is like beyond the San Diego Chargers.



June 22 of 2006 was the last time Arena managed a USMNT game. The Americans suffered a 2-1 loss to Ghana in the final group stage match of the 2006 FIFA World Cup. The Brooklyn native kicked off his second stint in charge of the National Team with a 0-0 draw against Serbia. Arena was looking to prepare the squad for a pressure-filled 2017 that will include decisive FIFA World Cup Qualification matches as well as the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup.



The bright spot of the game for Arena’s team was Portland Timbers’ Darlington Nagbe. The most dangerous chances the USMNT had throughout the game came at the feet of Nagbe who was a big offensive presence on the left side and through the middle of the field.



Three American players made their international debuts for USMNT on Sunday against Serbia. Sebastian Lletget, Chris Pontius and ex Timber Jorge Villafaña all came off the bench to mark their USMNT debut.



SAN DIEGO LOOKS TO THE FUTURE



The west end goal at Qualcomm stadium sat on top of a fading San Diego Chargers logo, as the NFL franchise continues to fade away from San Diegans’ hearts. There is a void in San Diego left by the Chargers, and while it would be unfair to ask soccer to completely fill that void, it does seem the world’s most popular sport will try to make a home in the same spot that the Chargers took for granted.



Major League Soccer (MLS) officials were in town on Sunday for the USMNT game and a press conference event with potential expansion team investors on Monday afternoon. This might have been San Diego’s dress rehearsal in front of the American soccer powers that be. The 20,079 official attendance was a decent showing for what an MLS league game could draw on a Sunday afternoon in sunny San Diego.



“I think it would be a good deal,” said USMNT defender Greg Garza about the possibility of San Diego getting an MLS expansion team. Garza played five years in the region right across the border with Liga MX’s Club TIjuana and is sure the fans in San Diego would support. He is also looking forward to the opportunity to come back and visit San Diego with his new club Atlanta United in 2020.