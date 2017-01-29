Bayern maintain three-point edge on Leipzig

by Dan Gaichas

Bayern Munich earned their record 13th successive win over Werder Bremen with a 2-1 decision at the Weserstadion to keep three points clear of RB Leipzig who handed Hoffenheim their first loss of the season.

Arjen Robben opened the scoring on at the half hour scoring off the volley from a cross from Franck Ribery after a run down the far side. David Alaba doubled the scoring in first half stoppage time with a free kick that hit upper 90 and just beyond the reach of Felix Weidwald. It is the first league goal for the Austrian international this season.

Max Kruse pulled on back for Bremen in the 53rd minute. However, it’s a seventh straight win for Bayern in the Bundesliga (eight in all competitions) while Bremen are now winless in their last four matches and are down to 15th in the table—just one point ahead of FC Ingolstadt.

Bayern’s next match is home to FC Schalke on Saturday, February 4th at 8:30am Central time on FS1.