Don’t get excited about the Revolution back line just yet

The New England Revolution are certainly no star-studded outfit, but the pieces are there for a deep playoff run.

At least it seems that way.

The back line, in spite of the Revolution’s most recent off-season acquisition, is still the area of the pitch with the most question marks heading into 2017.

On Friday morning, the Revolution announced their acquisition of Ivorian center back Benjamin Angoua from French side Guingamp. This move came only days after the Revs made their first major off-season capture, Slovenian defender Antonio Mlinar Delamea.

It is true that the Revolution have heavily prioritized defense this preseason. In addition to their two most recent signings, three of their five trialists are defenders.

And that approach makes sense, given that New England missed out on the playoffs last year due to goal differential and, by extension, the 54 goals they conceded.

The question is: will these acquisitions be enough?

At the very least, the Revs will have more defensive depth at the start of 2017 than they did at the end of 2016. For starters, they’ll have two true center backs, plus three others players that are also capable of playing in central defense.

But the Revolution back line still isn’t proven, unlike their attack—which boasts Juan Agudelo and Kei Kamara—or their midfield—which consists of Kelyn Rowe, Xavier Kouassi, and Lee Nguyen, not to mention the underrated Scott Caldwell.

The Revs have flopped on defenders before, which is why it’s fair to be skeptical.

Sure, Delamea competed (hardly) in Champions League with Olimpija Ljubljana and seems to be on the up and up with the Slovenian national team, but how will he handle MLS?

And while Angoua is coming in with Ligue 1 experience, what’s to say he’s not another Didier Domi or John Lozano?

Even outside of central defense, there are concerns. Take depth at full back: Donnie Smith is no Chris Tierney, and London Woodberry, while a skilled crosser, doesn’t have the pace or marking ability of Andrew Farrell.

Revolution coach Jay Heaps and General Manager Mike Burns are convinced they have the right guys and seem like they’re going to add even more defensive depth before the new season begins.

And they may be on the right track.

But be cautiously optimistic. And don’t confuse the buzz, energy, and excitement about a pair of new faces with their ability—or lack thereof—to keep the ball out of back of their own net in 2017.

If you want to reach Julian email at him julianccardillo@gmail.com and Follow him on Twitter @juliancardillo