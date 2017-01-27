NWSL loanees play their part in weekend of upsets in Australia’s W League

With the NWSL teams beginning their pre-season training and the young draftees headed to new homes and locker rooms, one group of overseas players is settling into the business end of their second life, having been loaned overseas.

Australia’s W-League is home to the vast majority of NWSL’s off season loanees as twenty-seven players (Cypress comes in second with two players while one is in Japan) plying their trade across the Pacific to ensure fitness and finances for another year.

How does it work?

For those unfamiliar with the W-League structure, it is fairly simple. There are nine teams, four will make the playoffs. Unlike the US system, the Australians follow a more European fashion with the teams for both men and women sharing sponsorship and uniforms. The single club to not follow this is Canberra United, which has no male counterpart to play in the top level of the men’s competition (the Central Coast Mariners are the only men’s team without a female counterpart). Unlike the European model, and similar to the US one, there is no promotion or relegation in the top flight. Once you are in, you are in. Unless you go out for financial reasons.

Of the twenty-seven NWSL players who took to the field this weekend Down Under, three sides have secured their spot in the playoff rounds, meaning eight players will be postponing a trip to their clubs for a few more weeks. A further nine players are in limbo, with the last weekend’s results determining their flight reservations.

The most interesting of these in limbo will be Seattle Reign’s Jess Fishlock who has been commanding the helm of Melbourne City’s side as player/manager. The side eliminated the playoff chances for the Brisbane Roar (the only W-League side without a NSWL loanee on the books). Fishlock’s City took to the field with Houston Dash’s Lydia Williams in the net, Fishlock and fellow Reign teammate Lauren Barnes, combined with Orlando Pride’s Laura Alleway, while FC Kansas City’s Erika Tymrak came off the bench in the 60th. The side overtook Brisbane 3-1 to keep them afloat in the fourth spot.

Western Sydney Wanderers shocked playoff bound Canberra United with a 1-0 scoreline with a first half goal from Washington Spirit’s Katie Stengel. Seattle Reign’s Kendall Fletcher and the rest of the Wanderers kept Canberra at bay for the rest of the match, but points dropped by Perth Glory means that despite the loss, Canberra United moves up the ladder the second, good news for Houston’s Stephanie Ochs and Portland Thorn duo Hayley Raso and Celeste Boureille.

Despite Perth taking the lead at the 10th minute mark against Adelaide United, Sky Blue FC’s Nicole Stanton and Chicago Red Star pair Alyssa Mautz and Vanessa DiBernardo were caught off guard by an equalizer five minutes later by fellow Red Star Danielle Colaprico left footed effort. The game would be a midfield contest dominated by Glory, who were unlucky to not find the back of the net several times. Another outside of the box curler by Colaprico in the 84th minute would see fellow Chicago players Sofia Huerta, and Katie Naughton take all three points. Perth will be without Captain Sam Kerr next week after she was shown a second yellow in stoppage time.

Boston Breaker’s striker Kyah Simon’s stoppage time goal for Sydney FC was a mere consolation as the side went down 3-1 to Newcastle Jets (Note: Simon will not be returning to Boston for the 2017 season, taking time off to remain in her native Australia for personal reasons. Boston still hold her player rights moving forward). The top side could only manage a goal at the end of the match as Newcastle played for a chance at the last playoff spot to be decided next week. WNYFC player Alanna Kennedy put in a good shift, but the story of the match was Chicago’s Arin Gilliland who netted all three goals her side. Fellow Red Star Jen Hoy was on the field along with Washington’s Megan Oyster ensured Jess Fishlock cannot rest her best (and herself) in the final week of play.

With bottom dwellers Melbourne Victory given a Bye for the round, Boston’s Natasha Dowie, Chicago’s Sam Johnson, and Houston’s Bianca Henninger could only watch as the other sides dictated pace.