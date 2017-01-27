Bundesliga Matchday 18 preview

We are officially into the second half of the season and we know who the big hitters are and the clubs trying to avoid the drop. Big time matches coming in thick and fast lets take a look at the weekend’s matches ahead.

Bundesliga Clubs Post 3 Billion in Profits

Christian Siefert, the Bundesliga chief executive officer, announced in Frankfurt for the annual financial report.

Of the 18 clubs 16 posted profits for the year. Of these 16 12 posted profits in excess of 100 million euros. All of these numbers are before the new upgraded TV deal. The expected profits are to raise over 25% with the incoming TV revenue plus the increase in money from foreign TV.

As each club must apply for a license to compete in the league so they must also turn over the club books for examination. With few exceptions each club remains true to its fans. Placing them first and not as cows to be milked.

The fiscal responsibility of the Bundesliga is an element that will not be going away.

CONCACAF- Bundesliga News

A few moves and discussions have occurred in recent days and all revolving around the CONCACAF region.

Eduardo Vargas, the Chilean international, has been linked with a move to the reigning Liga MX champions Tigres. The Hoffenheim midfielder has been on the bench under Julian Naglesmann. A change of scenery could be the solution needed.

Terrance Boyd, the USMNT member, has been off the radar after being injured soon after his move to RB Leipzig. His move to Darmstadt seems to be long term. Signing until 2018 gives him a chance to prove himself at the Bundesliga level. Even if the club drops down he will be key in the match day roster going forward.

Considered the future star of Jamaica Leon Bailey is one of the most talked about youngsters in the world. Bayer Leverkusen are being linked with the young protoge. Should he make the move he will be the second CONCACAF player currently on their books. The other being Mexican international Chicharito.

And Eintracht Frankfurt captain Alex Meier has again been linked with a move abroad. This time it is the United States. Normally a quiet type he has made it known that he would like to end his career in the USA. Considering his enjoyment of America in the off season perhaps not such a bad way to end a career.

Weekends Top Matches

Cream of the Crop is the battle of the plastic upstarts Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig. More of a comment directed at the lack of history and recent meteoric rise up the leagues.

RB Leipzig and Hoffenheim started the second half of the season right with a win each. The real question is if Leipzig keep pace with Bayern or if Hoffenheim’s unbeaten record ends this match. Of note is the match up of RB’s attack and the departing TSG defense.

HSV and Ingolstadt may have each gotten some momentum going into the winter break but they each have an uphill battle. With each team in the thick of the relegation battle this is a crucial match for each.

With the term six pointer defining this match the question will be if HSV just didn’t show up last week. Their offense was showing life and scoring goals but against Ingolstadt is tough. The Bavarian side is playing the stubborn defensive tactics that helped ensure survival last campaign.

Schalke got themselves a very late winner last weekend over Ingolstadt. This club fancies itself playing in Europe in next campaign. While the Europa League knockout round is a ways off they started poorly. The unbeaten run moved them into mid table but against Frankfurt they must win.

Frankfurt had a bad match. Down to 10 men mere three minutes into the match ruined the managers plans. Niko Kovac prepares his teams for everything and against Schalke they will be ready. Only missing a number of players due to injury, and the squad isnt very large.

Bundesliga on Fox TV Schedule

Friday stars off with Schalke 04 hosting Eintracht Frankfurt on FS2.

Saturday has two trilling matches with rivals Werder Bremen hosting Bayern Munich on FS2 in the early match followed by rivals Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Monchengladbach on FS2 for topspiel.

Sundays doubleheader starts with Freiburg hosting Hertha Berlin immediately followed by Mainz vs Borussia Dortmund. Both on Fox Soccer Plus