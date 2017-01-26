Terrence Boyd to Darmstadt

After a failed move to RB Leipzig Terrence Boyd is on the move to restart his professional career. Destination being that of relegation threatened Bundesliga side Darmstadt.

Darmstadt finds themselves in a unique position. Offer Boyd chance to prove himself at a top division club in the relegation fight. If they drop down he gets his chance to help lift them up. Perfect opportunity to prove himself after not getting a game in Leipzig after his injuries.

In the end his move from Borussia Dortmund to Rapid Vienna turned out pretty good. Scoring 37 goals in 80 matches showed that he could perform for a top level side in Europe.

But his move from the Austrian capital to Leipzig was a different story. Early promise was shattered by injuries. With financial backing from Red Bull if a player fails you buy another and so after his recovery there was no opportunity and down the roster he dropped.

Fact is RB Leipzig was the wrong place for Boyd. It was tempting but nothing came of it aside from a sizable check. New pastures were what was required.

Now Darmstadt is under new management with former MLS player and German international Torsten Frings. He is well aware of the value of players from North America. His recent appointment is one for the future. And at Darmstadt their Bundesliga future is bleak at present.

Questions abound but should Boyd want to reach the summit of the game he needs to restart now. At Darmstadt there are limited resources. Their top players left at the end of the season and this presents an opportunity. For Boyd this is to be a baptism of fire.

Going forward the US international has the opportunity with a club in Darmstadt who will look for an immediate return if relegated. While players will leave at the end of the summer Boyd is there until 2018 and will have a chance to return to the top with Darmstadt.