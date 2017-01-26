Preseason 2017: Breaking down Minnesota United’s inaugural MLS roster

Early yesterday the Loons began their 2017 MLS Preseason down in Arizona. Much has changed since the end of last season, and a new league awaits. Over the next month and a half, a lot of questions will be answered, and more will be generated. But a last, Adrian Heath has a roster of 32 to begin the season with.

A few familiar faces join the MLS version of Minnesota United FC, from the clubs NASL days. A few new comers to the side and some who are familiar with America’s top flight league. United’s strategy from the beginning seemed apparent. Go after players who fit the culture of the club.

Signing players like Christian Ramirez and Miguel Ibarra seemed like no brainers. Ramirez has anchored the clubs attack since 2014, leading the NASL in goals last season. Ibarra has also been with the side since 2014, being named to the NASL Best XI in 2013, and 2014.

There were a few additions the peaked a lot of interest and could have an immediate impact with the club. Vadim Demidov will make his debut in the MLS after spending time in Norway’s Premier League with Brahn. Demidov has seen 16 caps with Norway’s national team. Manager Adrian Heath will have a few options on the defensive side including Kevin Venegas, Justin Davis and Franciso Calvo.

The glue to United starting lineup could come from Ibson. The midfielder perhaps has the most experience of any player fielded this preseason. His 13 year career has seen stops at FC Porto(Portugal), Flamengo (Brazil), and Spartak Moscow(Russia). With Porto Ibson made appearances in Europe’s Champions League, and he helped the side bring home the Premier Liga title back in 2005.

Experience will be key for the Loons this season if they are to have a shot at playoff spot. The western conference will be tricky, especially given the depth of the conference. Last season, the Timbers barely missed the playoffs, Seattle brought home the MLS Cup and FC Dallas won the Supporter’s Shield.

Minnesota United FC kick off preseason action against New England on January 30th.

Full Roster:

GOALKEEPERS: Alec Ferrell (acquired via SuperDraft), Marco Carducci (trialist), Sammy Ndjock (preseason invitee), Charlie Lyon (trialist)

DEFENDERS: Francisco Calvo (signed ahead of 2017 season), Tiago Calvano (preseason invitee), Justin Davis (signed ahead of 2017 season), Vadim Demidov (signed ahead of 2017 season), Thomas de Villardi (acquired via SuperDraft), Joe Greenspan (signed ahead of 2017 season), Ismaila Jome (preseason invitee), Brent Kallman (signed ahead of 2017 season), Lance Laing (preseason invitee), Jermaine Taylor (signed ahead of 2017 season), Kevin Venegas (signed ahead of 2017 season), Andrew Tinari (trialist)

MIDFIELDERS: Bernardo Añor (signed ahead of 2017 season), Raul Gonzalez (trialist), Ibson (signed ahead of 2017 season), Miguel Ibarra (signed ahead of 2017 season), Duke LaCroix (trialist), Collin Martin (signed ahead of 2017 season), Mohammed Saeid (acquired via Expansion Draft), Rasmus Schüller (signed ahead of 2017 season), Eugene Starikov (trialist), Tanner Thompson (acquired via SuperDraft), Johan Venegas (signed ahead of 2017 season), Collen Warner (acquired via Expansion Draft)

ATTACKERS: Abu Danladi (acquired via SuperDraft), David Goldsmith (trialist), Femi Hollinger-Janzen (acquired via Expansion Draft), Christian Ramirez (signed ahead of 2017 season)