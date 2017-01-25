Xavier Kouassi eager to fill central role

FOXBORO, Mass. – Xavier Kouassi isn’t one for the spotlight, but he’ll have a central role with the New England Revolution this season.

Kouassi and Revolution coaches and players are eager to see him finally take the field in 2017 since he missed all of last season after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament shortly after joining the club as a designated player on February 1, 2016.

“I hurt myself a little while ago, but now, thank God, the club took care of me and I think now I’ve got to get back,” Kouassi said through a French translator after the Revolution’s first training session of 2017.

“I’m coming back little by little. I’m on the right road, even though there’s still some way to go.”

Kouassi, who trained on Tuesday with a knee brace, said he’s looking to regain strength this preseason.

He kept a close eye on the Revolution last season while injured, and feels he’ll be able to fill a void in central midfield that’s been exacerbated by the departure of Gershon Koffie, who left for Hammarby in Sweden.

“As a player, I’ll also bring a plus, I hope, with my teammates,” Kouassi said. “So I think I will bring something to the table that hasn’t come yet. But it will come because there’s a new season.”

Kouassi comes across as humble yet engaging. He’s learning English through a tutor and seemed to understand most of what the Revolution’s media core was asking him on Tuesday, even if he answered through a translator.

He’s also enjoying life as a New Englander and has gotten to know Boston, even obtaining his American drivers license.

“It’s been nice getting to know the town…I’ve been adapting to American culture…now I’m a citizen,” Kouassi joked.

Kouassi, who is 27 years old and Ivorian, has a soccer intellect that’s impressive yet very low key. He last played for Switzerland’s FC Sion, a team he captained, and has one international appearance with Ivory Coast.

He is eager to get started and show his skill, and is primed to continue his American journey when the Revolution leave on Friday for a preseason trip to Casa Grande, Arizona in preparation for the season opener on March 4 in Colorado against the Rapids and the rest of the 2017 season.

“It’s simple, how I play,” Kouassi said. “I don’t like to talk about myself too much, so I’m going to let the public see how I play and they can decide whether they like me or not.

“The season starts soon and I’m preparing with the team, and I hope to able to contribute as of the first match.

“Sincerely, everyone has helped. Everyone has done what they can.”

If you want to reach Julian email him at julianccardillo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @juliancardillo