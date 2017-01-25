Will soccer speak about Mr. Trump?

Editor’s note: For those who are firm believers in the ‘stick to sports’ philosophy this probably isn’t the article for you. While we certainly welcome your thoughts we are giving you the heads up that we will be discussing politics and sports.

2017 certainly has been an interesting year thus far, hasn’t it? Although it seems like we are well into the year it has only been 25 days. But with every day feeling like five days one can understand that this January has been a long, drawn out affair.

Such is the life these days in these United States (we are still united as of the publication of this piece). The past 25 days have been filled with some of the more interesting developments in this country in quite some time. We use the term interesting here because there have been many good and bad experiences. Those experiences are obviously dependent upon one’s political perspective but suffice to say the landscape has changed. And most certainly not all for the good (Although decking Nazis is most likely a good thing).

Perhaps one of the more interesting developments as Mr. Trump has started his Presidency is the response from those who oppose his agenda (We are assuming it is his agenda). Over the past few weeks and months, those who are against one or more of his particular viewpoints have used both traditional and non-traditional outlets to voice their opposition and, at times, anger towards his philosophy. To say that one particular identity group has been behind this movement would be unfair. As Saturday’s Women’s March showed it is a diverse mix of genders, nationalities, ages, religions, economic groups, and even political backgrounds (Yes, even some Republicans or conservatives were there too). Saturday’s march was certainly about the issues and concerns of women in this country. But it was also a chance to speak and to talk about other concerns that have been raised during this election, in part due to Mr. Trump’s political positions. Nevertheless, to see those peacefully march and protest in such numbers is something that even the staunchest of Trump supporters should support even if they don’t agree with the message.

The groundswell of opposition to Mr. Trump was a fascinating turn in this story one of which included many different celebrities, activists, and athletes. Yet what was rather sad was the lack of response from the American soccer community. A group that perhaps fields perhaps the most diverse group of players, coaches, management, organizers, supporters, and mascots largely stayed silent on the issue. Soccer perhaps more than any other sport in the United States and in the world has served as a place where people can voice their opinions about social and political issues that are near and dear to them. Aside from an excellent piece on Deadspin about Washington Spirit midfielder Joanna Lohman and some very snarky Tweets on Twitter for the most part the soccer community has been quiet on the issue.

We could talk endlessly about the how’s and why’s as to the silence of those in the game on the issue but we would rather hear from you, the supporters.

If you are a member of a supporters group we would love to hear if your group is planning on voicing your opinion on the election this season and how your group is handling the different political and cultural perspectives. You can email us at managers@prostamerika.com or send us a comment below.

Also, if you are a former or current player or organizer (coach, member of management,etc.) and would like to share your thoughts we welcome those as well. Again, feel free to email us at managers@prostamerika.com.