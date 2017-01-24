What we learned from the first day of Revs preseason training

FOXBORO, Mass. – Spirits were high inside the Empower Field House adjacent to Gillette Stadium on Tuesday as the New England Revolution took part in their first two training sessions of 2017.

The two main takeaways from preseason so far are: one, that the Revolution—players and coaches alike—felt last season ended too early, and two, more defensive reinforcements are both necessary and on the way.

Let’s start with the back line.

Assessing the Revolution’s defense

The New England Revolution will announce the signing of Slovenian international Antonio Mlinar, a 25-year-old center back, on Wednesday morning. They will also announce the acquisition of a second international defender soon, likely before the end of the week.

Even so, the Revs are taking steps to add even more depth to their back line. Three of the Revolution’s five trialists are defenders: 2017 third round Superdraft pick Joshua Smith, as well as Tyler Turner and Otis Earle.

Smith is 6’1” and uses his physicality well. He looked sharp today in training and seemed flexible in terms of positioning.

Earle played for FC Dallas in 2015 but hasn’t played a competitive match in nearly two years. Turner, who was with Orlando City SC last year, seems like he’d be a prime fit for additional defensive depth.

Also, Jose Goncalves is most definitely not returning in 2017. Kei Kamara has taken Goncalves old number—23.

Tactics

Media availability on Tuesday night gave a 30-minute glimpse at some passing drills, but not much more than that.

In any case, Revolution coach Jay Heaps is opting to continue the 4-4-2 diamond that worked well toward the end of last season. However, Heaps did say he is interested in working with the 4-3-3 or the 4-2-3-1.

Number of goalkeepers

Heaps has yet to determine a starting goalkeeper.

He plans to use preseason to decide the Day 1 starter. However, he is not opposed to keeping all four of his keepers on the roster. Heaps likes the competition at that position. And it’s true, he does have nice options at his disposal.

But Cody Cropper, Brad Knighton, and Bobby Shuttleworth probably feel individually that they should be a starter. We’ll see how long that trio sticks.

A core group

Lee Nguyen is captain for the 2017.

Note that Nguyen has been with the Revs since Heaps took over in 2012. Also note that the team’s core—Kelyn Rowe, Chris Tierney, Diego Fagundez, Bobby Shuttleworth, and Juan Agudelo—mostly remains intact.

Heaps may have decided to name Nguyen captain, but he said explicitly that he expects the veterans to take on more of a leadership position in 2017.

Additional notes:

Kei Kamara says he has never been more excited for a preseason. He also said he felt that he didn’t connect enough with all of his teammates on the field last season, and that he’s working on developing more tactical relationships this year.

Heaps wants his two international signings to get into training as soon as possible.

Daigo Kobayashi seemed to drift more out wide than usual in training.

Xavier Kouassi is still wearing a knee brace but is approaching full fitness.

There’s a collective sense among players and staff that the off-season was too long. Heaps seemed very bothered by it, but also came across as having done a lot of work hands-on to making the team better. Signings may have taken until the start of preseason, but Heaps clearly feels he got the right players.

Diego Fagundez is sporting a very thick beard

