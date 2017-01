LISTEN AND SUBSCRIBE: iTunes ,Soundcloud, Stitcher, or PodOMatic

On this week’s edition of Radio MLS we talk to D.C. United Youth Academy Director Ryan Martin on his new position, scouting in the D.C. Metro Area, and what it is like to work with the club (Note: You can find the original piece on SoccerWire).

If you have questions for today’s show or want to guest host email us at radiomlsprost@gmail.com